6 home burglaries reported on Northwest Side

Police are warning Northwest Side residents after six homes were burglarized in the Dunning and Portage Park neighborhoods.

The burglaries happened in the last three weeks, according to the community alert from Area North detectives. At least one suspect broke into the homes through doors or windows and stole personal items.

The burglaries happened:

between 9 p.m. Dec. 23 and 3 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 5500 block of West Dakin;

about 1 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 5500 block of West Eddy;

between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 5500 block of West Eddy;

between 7:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 6300 block of West Grace;

between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 6300 block of West Cornelia; and

between 2:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 5500 block of West Cornelia.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.