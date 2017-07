6 hospitalized in serious crash on I-55 near Plainfield

A serious crash Saturday afternoon on Instate 55 near southwest suburban Plainfield sent six people to hospitals.

The three-vehicle crash happened at 12:22 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 at milepost 260 just north of Route 30, Illinois State Police said.

Six people were taken to hospitals, some with serious injuries, state police said. All northbound lanes were closed following the crash, but had re-opened by 4:30 p.m.

Additional information was not available.