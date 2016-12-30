6 hurt in Near North Side crash

Six people were injured, two of them critically, in a crash Friday afternoon on the Near North Side.

Emergency crews were called at 1:24 p.m. to the scene of a crash at Clybourn and Division, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Six people were injured in the crash, fire officials said. One was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. Three people were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, one in critical condition and two others in fair-to-serious condition.

Two other people were taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, the fire department said. One of them was in fair-to serious condition and the other was listed in good condition.

Chicago Police could not immediately provide further details on the crash.