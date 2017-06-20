6 injured in McCook crash

Six people were injured in a crash Friday night in west suburban McCook.

A 35-year-old Brookfield woman was driving west in the 8100 block of 47th Street at 10:21 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and it crossed into oncoming traffic, striking an eastbound vehicle, according to McCook Police Chief Mario DePasquale.

The Brookfield woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and her passenger, a 37-year-old Lyons man, was hospitalized with serious injuries, DePasquale said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 40-year-old Riverside woman, and her three juvenile passengers were also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor, but the crash remains under investigation, DePasquale said.