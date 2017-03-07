6 injured in Vernon Hills crash

Six people were injured Monday after two SUVs collided in north suburban Vernon Hills crash.

Emergency crews responded about 2:45 p.m. to a crash with injuries on Milwaukee Avenue north of Route 60, according to a statement from Countryside Fire Protection District Lieutenant Russ Bach. Crews found two mid-sized SUVs with moderate damage at the scene.

The airbags in both SUVs deployed during the crash, Bach said. One SUV rolled over multiple times, and one person needed to be pulled out from an SUV.

Six people were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, Bach said. Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts.