6 killed when plane from Chicago crashes in northern Wisconsin

Six people aboard a Cessna airplane were killed when it crashed in northern Wisconsin. | Sun-Times file photo

PHILLIPS, Wis. — Six people aboard a Cessna airplane from Chicago were killed when it crashed in northern Wisconsin, authorities said.

The Price County Sheriff’s Office says the airplane crashed at 3:21 a.m. Saturday near the city of Phillips.

Two people on the plane worked in Bensenville School District 2, according to a post on the Tioga Elementary School Facebook page.

Tioga physical education teacher Thomas DeMauro and maintenance director Charles Tomlitz were among the six victims, the school said.

Carlos Azcoitia and Jeffrey Kersten, co-principals at Tioga, said the men “will be missed by all the Tioga Community.”

WSAW-TV reports that the crash victims were all adults.

The sheriff’s office says the plane had left from Chicago and was heading to Canada on a fishing trip.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators say there was a discussion between the pilot of the plane and air traffic controllers about “local weather phenomenon.” Soon after, the aircraft dropped off radar.

Contributing: Nader Issa