6 North Side cellphone stores burglarized Friday morning

Police are warning businesses about six burglaries reported Friday morning at cellphone stores in the Lake View, Uptown and West Rogers Park neighborhoods on the North Side.

In each incident, someone entered the business by breaking glass and took property from within, according to a business alert from Chicago Police.

The break-ins occurred:

At 4:07 a.m. in the 3900 block of North Ashland;

At 4:29 a.m. in the 6200 block of North Western;

At 4:38 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Peterson;

At 4:50 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Broadway;

At 5:45 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Broadway; and

At 6 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Broadway.

The masked suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gloves, but details about the person’s race, age and gender were not immediately known, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.