6 people injured in Northwest Side crash

Six people were injured in a crash Monday night in the Mayfair neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of north Elston and Kiona avenues, according to Chicago Fire Media.

Four adults were in serious-to-critical condition, Chicago Fire Media said. Two were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, and two were taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston.

A fifth adult was in fair-to-serious condition, and a child was in serious-to-critical condition, Chicago Fire Media said. They were both taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

The ages and genders of everyone involved in the crash were unknown.