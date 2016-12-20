6 seriously injured in Chatham crash

Six people were seriously injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 3:30 p.m. at 80th and Lafayette, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesman. One of the vehicles rolled over.

A 54-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital, according to the fire department. Two 17-year-old boys, two 14-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy were all taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

All six were listed in serious-to-critical condition, according to the fire department.