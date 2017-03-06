6 shot across Chicago since Friday evening

Cottonwood seeds hover over a Washington Park intersection near the alley where Chicago Police officers fatally shot a man who allegedly fired at their unmarked squad car late Friday. | Mitchell Armentrout/Sun-Times

Six people were wounded in separate Chicago shootings to start the weekend.

Also, Chicago Police officers fatally shot a man after he fired a round at their unmarked squad car late Friday, according to police.

The non-fatal attacks continued a violent start to the month, with 28 people shot by the early hours of the third day of June.

At least 318 people were shot in May, and 1,384 people have been shot this year, according to records kept by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Most recently, someone knocked on the back door of a 29-year-old woman’s Albany Park neighborhood home in the 4600 block of North Monticello, and shot her in the abdomen when she answered about 12:40 a.m. on Saturday. She was taken to a hospital and her condition was stabilized, police said.

About 20 minutes earlier in Humboldt Park, a 27-year-old woman was shot in the leg in the 3200 block of West Cortez, police said. She was in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the hand about 9:15 p.m. on Friday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood’s 3200 block of West Ohio, police said. He was in good condition at Norwegian American Hospital.

The first two shootings of the weekend happened within 25 minutes of each other along a four-block stretch of Garfield Boulevard on the South Side.

About 6:45 p.m., someone shot a 16-year-old boy in the back in the first block of East Garfield. At 6:21 p.m., a 21-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 29-year-old man in the knee as they sat in a car in the 200 block of West Garfield.

Their conditions were stabilized at hospitals, police said.

Follow city violence with the Sun-Times weekend shootings tracker.