6 shot across city on Thursday

At least six people were shot across Chicago on Thursday, leaving four seriously wounded.

About 7:30 p.m. in East Garfield Park, two men were driving through the 600 block of North Kedzie in the West Side neighborhood when another car pulled alongside them and one of four people in it opened fire, according to Chicago Police. One man, 24, was shot in the shoulder, and the other, 26, in the back. They were taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Shortly after 6 p.m., another pair of men were outside in the 7300 block of South Dante in the Grand Crossing neighborhood when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired a gun, hitting a 28-year-old in the shoulder and a 39-year-old in the face, police said. The older man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and the younger showed up at Jackson Park Hospital. They were in serious condition.

Just before 2 p.m., a man in his 20s was shot in the foot in the 2300 block of West Logan in Avondale, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Thursday’s first shooting happened about 1 p.m. in Chatham on the South Side, where an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 8300 block of South Maryland, police said. He was in good condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The end of the day marked the city’s longest stretch so far this year without a reported fatal shooting, a streak came to an end at 55 hours early Friday.

Eight people were shot in the city on Wednesday. At least 324 people have been shot in Chicago since Jan. 1, leaving 53 dead.