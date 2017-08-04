6 shot in Chicago, 1 fatally, since Friday evening

A man was killed and five were wounded in separate shootings across Chicago from Friday evening into early Saturday.

The city is on pace to surpass 800 gunshot victims on the year by the end of this weekend, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. At least 145 victims have died.

The homicide happened about 6:45 p.m. Friday in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side, where officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 4900 block of South Kostner learned 21-year-old Carlos Rosas had already taken himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Rosas, who lived in the neighborhood, died of a gunshot wound to the chest at 7:12 p.m., authorities said.

The most recent attack left two men wounded about 5 a.m. Saturday in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side.

They were outside in the 10800 block of South Hoxie when someone opened fire from a black Jeep, hitting a 22-year-old in the back and a 27-year-old in the face, police said. Both were taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Thirty minutes earlier in Back of the Yards, someone walked up to a 26-year-old man in the 4700 block of South Loomis, shot him twice in the hip and ran away, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Another double shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Friday in Englewood, where a 22-year-old man was shot in the ankle and a 26-year-old in the leg in the 6900 block of South Harvard, police said. They were taken to hospitals in good condition.

Twenty-four people were shot in the city last weekend, seven fatally. Follow city gun violence with the Sun-Times weekend shooting tracker.