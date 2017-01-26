6 vehicle burglaries reported on South Side

Police are warning South Side residents after six parked cars were burglarized in the Canaryville and Bridgeport neighborhoods.

The burglaries happened in the last two weeks, according to the community alert from Area Central detectives. In each burglary, someone removed catalytic converters from parked vehicles.

The burglaries happened:

between 9 p.m. Jan. 15 and 4:30 a.m. Jan. 16 in the 500 block of West 45th Street;

between 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20 and 1 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 600 block of West 42nd Street

between 8 a.m. Jan. 20 and 4:30 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 4300 block of South Normal Avenue;

between 10 p.m. Jan. 23 and 7 a.m. Jan. 24 in the 600 block of West 46th Street;

between 4:30 p.m. Jan. 23 and 8 a.m. Jan. 24 in the 3200 block of South Princeton Avenue; and

between midnight and 7 a.m. Jan. 24 in the 3000 block of South Princeton Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.