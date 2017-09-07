6-year-old among 2 shot at Markham park

A 6-year-old was among two people shot Saturday night at a park in south suburban Markham.

The shooting happened at Roesner Park, 16053 Richmond Ave., according to Markham Police Chief Mack Sanders.

The 6-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head, while a 37-year-old was shot in the leg, he said. The child has since been released from the hospital.

“We are in the process of trying to pull video surveillance from the area,” Sanders said. “It was a calm evening with multiple family barbecues.”

Additional details on the shooting were not provided.