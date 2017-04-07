60-year-old man dies falling off ladder on South Side

A man died Monday afternoon after he fell off a ladder in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Ivory Davis, 60, fell off the ladder about 12:40 p.m. in the 800 block of East 75th Street, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Davis was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 3:29 p.m., authorities said. An autopsy Tuesday found he died of multiple injuries from the fall and ruled his death an accident.

Police said a non-criminal death report was completed.