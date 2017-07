60-year-old man fatally struck by vehicle in South Barrington

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle early Monday in west suburban South Barrington.

Delbert G. Gandy, 60, was hit by a vehicle about 1:15 a.m. on Route 59 about a mile north of Penny Road, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Gandy died of multiple blunt force injuries at 2:06 a.m., the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.