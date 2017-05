60-year-old man found stabbed to death in Chatham home

A 60-year-old man was found stabbed to death Monday morning in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

Antonio P. Vaughn Sr. was found with stab wounds to the neck and chest inside a home in the 500 block of East 92nd Street at 11:15 a.m., according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was dead at the scene, authorities said. An autopsy Tuesday found he died of multiple sharp force injuries, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Area South detectives are investigating.