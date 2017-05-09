60-year-old man missing from Wadsworth

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 60-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday from north suburban Wadsworth.

John K. Shaffstall went missing about 9 a.m. Monday from his home in the 5600 block of Hanssen Road, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office. His family is concerned for his physical and mental well-being.

Shaffstall was last seen about 12:45 p.m. Monday walking north on Frontage Road in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, near Interstate 94 and 104th Street, police said. It’s possible he may be attempting to walk to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Shaffstall was described as a 6-foot, 155-pound white man with brown hair, brown eyes and a gray mustache, police said. He was last seen wearing a heavy leather jacket, blue jeans and brown moccasins. He does not have a cellphone.

Anyone with information should contact the Lake County sheriff’s office at (847) 377-4180.