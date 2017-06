60-year-old man shot in Austin drives self to hospital

A 60-year-old man was shot Tuesday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 11:34 a.m., the victim was in a vehicle in the 5500 block of West North Avenue when several people walked up and opened fire, striking him in the right hand, according to Chicago Police.

The man drove himself to West Lake Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.