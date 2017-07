60-year-old man shot in Lawndale

A 60-year-old man was shot late Monday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

He was shot in the left leg at 11:27 p.m. while standing on the sidewalk in the 1500 block of South Hamlin, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.