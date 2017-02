60-year-old woman among 2 shot in Austin

A 60-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were shot Thursday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 1:45 p.m. in the 5700 block of West Chicago, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot at least once and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The woman was shot in the leg and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

A police source said the man is a documented gang member.