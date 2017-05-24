60-year-old woman charged with prostitution at Lake Villa spa

A 60-year-old woman has been charged with prostitution after an undercover operation at a spa in north suburban Lake Villa.

Son O. Reandeau faces one misdemeanor count of prostitution, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office received a tip that prostitution was occurring at the Lilly Spa at 36735 N. Route 83 in unincorporated Lake Villa.

During an undercover operation, Reandeau offered to perform sexual acts on an undercover detective in exchange for money, according to the sheriff’s office.

Reandeau, an Antioch resident, was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. She is next due in court June 2.