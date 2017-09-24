60-year-old woman missing from Englewood

Police are looking for a 60-year-old woman who went missing last Wednesday from the South Side Englewood.

Rejeana Richardson was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 6300 block of South Peoria Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She was wearing a blue scrub shirt and pink scrub pants.

Richardson was described as a 5-foot-5, 170-pound black woman with a dark complexion, red hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.