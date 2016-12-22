61-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle in Summit

A North Side man died Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle in southwest suburban Summit.

Otis Peterson, 61, was struck by a vehicle in the 6400 block of South Archer Road in Summit, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Peterson, of the 1400 block of West Irving Park Road, was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Thursday found he died of multiple injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.

Summit police did not immediately respond to a request for information Thursday afternoon.