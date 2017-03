61-year-old man found unresponsive after fight on Near West Side

A 61-year-old man was found unresponsive Tuesday afternoon on the Near West Side.

Officers found the man around 1:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Hastings Street after he had gotten into a fight, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with swelling to his face and head, and a deep cut, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.