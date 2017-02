61-year-old man killed in fire at Lake in the Hills home

A man died Sunday night in a fire at his home in Lake in the Hills.

Crews responded about 9 p.m. to the 900 block of Creekview Lane in the northwest suburb, and firefighters found the 61-year-old in an upstairs bedroom, according to the McHenry County coroner’s office.

Arthur W. Knutson was taken to Centrgra Hospital in Huntley, where he died within the hour, authorities said.

An autopsy Monday found he died of burns and soot inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.