61-year-old man reported missing from South Side

Police are searching for a 61-year-old man who has been reported missing from the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

Darnell Edwards, who also goes by “Don” or “Donny,” left his home Wednesday in the 0-100 block of West 77th Place and has not been seen since, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Edwards is described as a 5-foot-7, 160-pound black man with black and gray hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.