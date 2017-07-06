62-year-old man dies after Bedford Park crash

A 62-year-old man died Tuesday following a crash in southwest suburban Bedford Park.

Gregory Isom, of Dolton, was directing a vehicle at 7:31 p.m. in the 6800 block of West 73rd Street when it backed over him, according to Bedford Park police.

Isom was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 8:13 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Wednesday revealed that he died after sustaining multiple blunt force injuries related to the crash. His death was ruled an accident.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.