62-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle in Avalon Park

A 62-year-old man died Sunday morning, five days after being struck by a vehicle in the South Side Avalon Park neighborhood.

At 11:50 a.m. Aug. 1, two pedestrians were struck by a Kia in the 7900 block of South Stony Island Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The 62-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died at 6:18 a.m. Sunday, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Monday found he died of complications from multiple injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.

A 64-year-old man was also struck by the vehicle and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was treated for minor injuries and released, police said.

The driver of the Kia, a 50-year-old woman, remained at the scene, police said.

No charges or citations had been issued as of Wednesday afternoon as the police Major Accidents Investigation Unit looks into the crash.