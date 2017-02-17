62-year-old man fatally shot in Humboldt Park identified

A man who was shot to death on Valentine’s Day in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side has been identified as 62-year-old Eddie Wade of the Southwest Side.

Wade was sitting in a parked vehicle about 2:40 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Walnut when a dark-colored Jeep pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m., police and the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy showed Wade, who lived in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, died of multiple gunshot wounds.