62-year-old man found stabbed to death in Melrose Park

A 62-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday night in west suburban Melrose Park.

Pedro L. Suarez was found late Saturday in the 1500 block of North Roberts Road in Melrose Park, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at midnight.

An autopsy Monday showed Suarez, who lived on the block where he was killed, died of multiple stab and incise wounds, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Melrose Park police did not immediately respond to a request for further information.