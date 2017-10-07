62-year-old man missing from Avondale

Police are searching for a 62-year-old man missing from the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Pedro Gonzalez, who also goes by “Wito,” was last seen by neighbors about 8 p.m. Sunday on his porch in the 2900 block of North Woodard, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He is described as a 5-foot-10, 164-pound Hispanic man with gray hair, brown eyes and olive complexion, police said. He suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.