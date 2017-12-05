62-year-old man missing from Belmont Central nursing home

Police are searching for a 62-year-old man who was reported missing from the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Zenon Magnuszewski was last seen about 5 p.m. Thursday at the Central Nursing Home, 2450 N. Central Ave., according to an alert from Chicago Police.

He is described as a 5-foot-6, 195-pound white man with a light complexion and gray hair. His toes were amputated, police said.

Magnuszewski was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket and blue jeans, police said. He is described as “alert and communicative.”

Anyone with information should call Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.