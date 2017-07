62-year-old man robbed, shot in Burnside

Someone robbed a 62-year-old man and then shot him in the foot late Friday in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Cottage Grove, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. The robber made off with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

No one was in custody for the shooting early Saturday.