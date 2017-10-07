62-year-old man with Alzheimer’s reported missing from Logan Square

Police are searching for a 62-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease who was last seen Sunday night in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Pedro Gonzalez was last seen on his porch about 8 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of North Woodard, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Gonzalez, who is also known by his family as “Wito,” is described as a 5-foot-10, 164-pound Hispanic man with olive complexion, gray hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts is asked to call Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.