62-year-old man with bipolar disorder missing from Belmont Central

A 62-year-old man with bipolar disorder has been reported missing from the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Douglas Johnson, last seen about 7 a.m. Wednesday, was reported missing from the 2400 block of North Central, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Johnson was described as a 6-foot-2, 160-pound black man with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said.

He has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and often spends time in the area near Norwegian American Hospital, according to police.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.