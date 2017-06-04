62-year-old woman missing from Garfield Ridge

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 62-year-old woman who went missing Wednesday from the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Berry Jarrett went missing Wednesday from the 4600 block of South Lawler, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She is known to frequent the Ford City Mall.

Jarrett is described as a 5-foot-5, 190-pound black woman with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a burgundy cape, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 8385.