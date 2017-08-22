63-year-old man drives vehicle into Burbank home

A 63-year-old man drove a vehicle into a southwest suburban home Tuesday morning.

About 10:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of 81st Place for a vehicle striking a house, according to Burbank police.

The driver, a Burbank resident, was the only person inside the vehicle and appeared to have been suffering from an unknown medical emergency, police said. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and tests.

A woman and her 1-year-old child inside the home were not injured, police said. But the house sustained major damage from the crash and is being deemed uninhabitable.

Officers do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident, police said. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.