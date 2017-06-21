64-year-old man dies one week after Elgin crash

A Gilberts man died Monday after being involved in a crash a week earlier in northwest suburban Elgin.

William Linden, 64, was involved in a crash at 4:44 a.m. June 12 at the intersection of Randall and Higgins roads, according to Bill Wolfe, Elgin deputy police chief. Following the crash, Linden was seen walking around and was not thought to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

But he was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead at 5:23 p.m. Monday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He died of multiple blunt force traumatic injuries related to the crash.

Linden and the other driver involved in the crash gave conflicting accounts of what happened, Wolfe said.

Linden told officers he was driving through a yellow light at the time of the crash, while the other driver claimed his light was green.

Due to the conflicting reports and lack of witnesses, there were no citations issued, Wolfe said.