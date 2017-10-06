64-year-old woman who suffers from kidney failure missing from Uptown

Police are looking for a 64-year-old woman who suffers from kidney failure and went missing Friday from the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

Sally Imhoff was last seen about 10 a.m. in the area of the 4900 block of North Kenmore, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Imhoff was described as a 5-foot-3, 192-pound Caucasian woman with a medium complexion, brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.