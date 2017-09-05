65-year-old man shot during attempted robbery in Rosemoor

A 65-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday night in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The man was approached by someone at 8:42 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Vernon who took out a weapon and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police. The man was running away when the suspect shot him in the back.

The man was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody Tuesday night while Area South detectives investigated the incident.