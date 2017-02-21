50-year-old man arrested for 10 counts of child pornography

A 50-year-old northwest suburban man was arrested Sunday at an apartment complex in central Illinois on a warrant charging 10 counts of child pornography.

A 2015 investigation by the McHenry County sheriff’s office concluded with a search warrant being executed for a person downloading child porn at 5810 Greenview Rd. in Oakwood Hills, according to a statement from the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

Electronics were seized during the search, and child pornography was found on the computer belonging to Robert T. Rado III, police said said. Rado was interviewed after his computers were forensically examined.

Investigators said he downloaded numerous files containing child porn and a warrant was obtained for his arrest, with a bond set at $50,000, police said.

On Sunday, Rado was arrested at an apartment complex in Rochelle, prosecutors said. He was taken into custody and is being held at the McHenry County Correctional Facility.

Rado, formerly of McHenry County, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.