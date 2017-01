66-year-old man carjacked at gunpoint in Austin

A man was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 66-year-old man was in his 2015 GMC in the 1000 block of North Mayfield about 5 a.m. when he was approached by two males armed with handguns, according to Chicago Police.

The suspects took some personal items from the man before leaving the scene in his truck, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigate.