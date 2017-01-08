66-year-old man missing from Clearing

A 66-year-old man has been reported missing from the Southwest Side Clearing neighborhood.

Cesareo Martinez was last seen Tuesday near the 6200 block of South Mulligan, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He was described as a 5-foot-7, 150-pound Hispanic man with black and gray hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt with a small Nike logo and gym shoes.

Martinez may appear confused, authorities said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.