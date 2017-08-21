66-year-old man missing from Grand Boulevard

Police are seeking help in locating a 66-year-old man who went missing Saturday from the South Side Grand Boulevard neighborhood and may be in need of medical attention.

Iverson Golston was reported missing from the 4200 block of South St. Lawrence, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He is known to hang out near Roosevelt and Clinton.

Golston, who goes by “Papa Rocks,” was described as a 5-foot-8, 170-pound black man with medium complexion, brown eyes and bald head, police said. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray T-shirt.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.