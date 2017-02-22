66-year-old man reported missing from Glendale Heights

A 66-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease was reported missing Wednesday from west suburban Glendale Heights.

Steven Wood of El Paso, Illinois, was in the area visiting his daughter when he became lost while following a tow truck driver, Illinois State Police said in a missing person alert.

Wood is described as white man with brown hair and grey eyes, about 5-foot-7 and 174 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, cargo shorts and slip-on shoes.

He was driving a white, 1993 Chrysler New Yorker with Illinois license plate L534448, police said. He did not have his cell phone or medication.

Anyone with information should call 911, or Glendale Heights police at (630) 260-6070.