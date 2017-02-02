66-year-old missing woman last seen on Near West Side

Police are searching for a 66-year-old missing woman who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.

Teresa Kovar was last seen about 3 p.m. sitting in a silver 2004 Audi on the southeast corner of Maxwell Street and Union Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. The Audi has Illinois license plate #87600PV.

Kovar was described as a 5-foot-5, 160-pound white woman with blonde and gray hair, brown eyes and a light complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a waist-length black down jacket, blue jeans and browns Crocs.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.