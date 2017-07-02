66-year-old woman killed in crash with semi in DeKalb County

A 66-year-old woman was killed in a crash with a semi truck Tuesday morning in DeKalb County.

Mary Gunier was driving a 2015 Ford Edge west on South Countyline Road at 9:44 a.m. when she failed to stop at a stop sign at Route 23, and drove into the path of a 2008 Kenworth semi, according to the DeKalb County sheriff’s office.

The semi driver was not able to stop in time and struck the driver’s side of the Ford, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gunier, a Leland resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The semi driver, a 56-year-old Malta man, was taken to Valley West Community Hospital in Sandwich with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.