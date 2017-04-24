67-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle in Harvey

A 67-year-old man died last week after he was struck by a vehicle in south suburban Harvey.

Michael Powers died at 9:48 p.m. April 17 at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Powers, a Harvey resident, was struck by a vehicle at 151st Street and Dixie Highway in Harvey, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

A spokesman for the town of Harvey did not immediately respond to requests seeking information about the crash.