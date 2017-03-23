67-year-old woman missing from Albany Park

A 67-year-old woman was reported missing on Thursday afternoon from the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Nurit Getahun was last seen at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of North Avers, Chicago Police in a missing person alert.

Getahun is new to the United States and only speaks Ethiopian, police said. She was described as a 4-foot-2, 126-pound black woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call Area North Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 744-8266.